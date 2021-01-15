Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150,439 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $82,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

