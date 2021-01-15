Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $242.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

