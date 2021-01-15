Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $8.88 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,768. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.