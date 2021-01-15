Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $35.39 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 16,599,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.09). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

