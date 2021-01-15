Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $52.83 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.