Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $42.66 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,906. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,470,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,337,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

