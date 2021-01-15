Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,507 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

SEE traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,118. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

