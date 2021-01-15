Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.02. 1,358,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

