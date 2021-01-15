Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 71,051 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.40. 2,770,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,473. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

