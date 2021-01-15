AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,618.82 ($112.61).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,592 ($99.19). 2,246,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,197. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,610.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,229.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

