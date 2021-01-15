Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Repurchase $600.00 million in Shares

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AIZ stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 305,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,364. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

