Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,163.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

