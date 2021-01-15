Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $526.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

