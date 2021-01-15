ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $5,196.00

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,196.00, but opened at $5,402.00. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) shares last traded at $5,400.00, with a volume of 618,138 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,721.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,516.18.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

