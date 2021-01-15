ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,130 ($67.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,721.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,516.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

