ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,908,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,285. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $546.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

