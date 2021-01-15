ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €475.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €382.31 ($449.77).

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.