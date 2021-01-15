ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

