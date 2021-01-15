ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $60.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

