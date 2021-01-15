ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises about 3.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 13,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,835. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

