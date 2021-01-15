Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.03

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 29946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,135,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,625,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

