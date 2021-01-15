Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 382380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27,000.00%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

