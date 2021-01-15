Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,891 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 889,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,760. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.