Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 719,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $899.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

