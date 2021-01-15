Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.