Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $117.50

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $117.50, but opened at $112.00. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 10,764,207 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of £336.68 million and a PE ratio of -293.75.

In other news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

