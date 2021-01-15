argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($12.79) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($12.79) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($15.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $271.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $282.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $312.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.86.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

