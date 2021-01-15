Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $90.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.36.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 244,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 153,989 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 213,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,821. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

