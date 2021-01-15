Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 7.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 213,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 278,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
