Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 7.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 213,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 278,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

