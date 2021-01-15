Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 13,300 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,324,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,128,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

