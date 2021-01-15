Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 20,300 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Autohome worth $45,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autohome by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autohome by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

