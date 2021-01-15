Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.79.

Shares of NOW opened at $514.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

