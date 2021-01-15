Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $52.83 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $52,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $215.60 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $229.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock valued at $46,450,142 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.