Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.51. 14,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,951. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

