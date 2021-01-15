Arden Trust Co Sells 67 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average is $245.17. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

