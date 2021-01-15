Arden Trust Co Has $5.34 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $82.24. 104,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

