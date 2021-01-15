Arden Trust Co Buys 3,513 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

