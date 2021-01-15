Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 6419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

