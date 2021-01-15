Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the December 15th total of 856,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 603,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $87,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

