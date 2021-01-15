Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.90.

ACGL opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

