Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 428,853 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 156,915 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.