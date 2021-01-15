Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92. 256,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 128,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.