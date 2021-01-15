AptarGroup, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

ATR opened at $139.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $140.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

