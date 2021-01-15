April S. Arnzen Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 567,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

