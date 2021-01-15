April S. Arnzen Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MU opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.