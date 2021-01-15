Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

AAPL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

