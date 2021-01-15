Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00015719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $697,655.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00099391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.