Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $60.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of APO opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

