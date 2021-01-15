API3 Price Down 10% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00005681 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00036729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00107370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228862 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,680.99 or 0.83131930 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

