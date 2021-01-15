Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aphria by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aphria by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 4.1% in the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.