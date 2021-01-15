Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

APHA stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APHA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

